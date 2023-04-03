Indiana Jones 5 to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Indiana Jones will be swinging back into action at the Cannes Film Festival in May, organisers confirmed on Monday, with Harrison Ford launching the world premiere of his final outing as the adventurous archaeologist.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas, is the fifth installment of the action franchise and will premiere at the Cote d'Azur festival on 18 May.