Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary: Actor who broke angry young man image of Bollywood hero

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered as someone who was full of life.

The iconic chocolate boy of Indian Cinema started his career with 'Mera Naam Joker' in 1970 which gained him a plot of popularity and appreciation from critics.

The movie also featured the former actor and his father Raj Kapoor. This movie tagged him as a lover boy and not another angry young man of Bollywood. The era he entered also witnessed the debut of legend Amitabh Bachchan.