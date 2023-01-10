‘Faraaz’ releasing on 3 February

Renowned filmmaker of Mumbai, Hansal Mehta, has completed the making of his latest movie ‘Faraaz’, based on the horrific attack on Holey Artisan in Dhaka.

The movie is now all set for release on 3 February.

Indian Express, Times of India and several other Indian media outlets confirmed this yesterday, Monday.

Director of Aligarh, Shahid, Omerta and other acclaimed movies, Hansal Mehta posted a poster of the movie on Twitter and tweeted, ‘Because standing up against bigotry is the only way to defeat it. A story of our polarised times.’