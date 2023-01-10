‘Faraaz’ releasing on 3 February

In an Instagram post Hansal Mehta said the film explores how youth get involved in violence. It also shines light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence.
Indian Express said that the film is a debut for Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. Zahan Kapoor plays a pivotal character in the movie.
‘Faraaz’ had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this year. In an interview with the magazine Variety about the film, Zahan Kapoor said, “It’s a look at our world and also a deep dive into what religion means to different people. It is a deep dive into the minds of young people. When I read the story of the people who attacked the bakery, and the people were trapped, I found it incredible – it’s a story of youth and a story of our times.”
“It means the world to me to have the backing of stalwart filmmakers for my very first film – it has been nothing short of a privilege working alongside them and the rest of the crew. I think everyone really believed in Hansal Mehta’s vision and gave it their all to bring this story to the screen,” Kapoor told Variety.
The brutal militant attack took place on 1 July 2016 at Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka.
Even in the face of death, the 20-year-old Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain refused to abandon his friends for safety.
The incident made international news and was carried by the news media globally. It was from there that director Hansal Mehta picked up bits and pieces of the story and pierced it together.
Also starring in the movie are Jatin Sareen, Aamir Ali, Juhi Babbar, Nitin Goel, Rohan Roy and others.
Film director Anubhav Sinha commented on Instagram that 'Faraaz' is a story that needs to be told and that Hansal has perfectly portrayed this incident that moved the world.