Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday in the United States, reports UNB.
He was 90.
He was a recipient of the Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Vibhushan (2000).
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and shared on Twitter, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."
Jasraj was born on 28 January 1930 in Pili Mandori, a village of India’s Haryana, in a middle-class Brahman family to Pandit Motiram , a classical singer.
In 1946, Jasraj moved to Calcutta, where he began singing classical music for radio, according to Indian media.
He is also the founder of schools for Indian classical music in Atlanta, Tampa, Vancouver, Totonto, New York, New Jersey, Pittsbugh, Mumbai, and Kerala.