Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away

Jasraj was born on 28 January 1930 in Pili Mandori, a village of India’s Haryana, in a middle-class Brahman family to Pandit Motiram , a classical singer.

In 1946, Jasraj moved to Calcutta, where he began singing classical music for radio, according to Indian media.

He is also the founder of schools for Indian classical music in Atlanta, Tampa, Vancouver, Totonto, New York, New Jersey, Pittsbugh, Mumbai, and Kerala.