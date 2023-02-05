Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 kicks off on 14 February

After the successful launch of Coke Studio Bangla Season 1, Coca-Cola announced their second season of Coke Studio Bangla to start from 14 February 2023. More than 20 artistes from across Bangladesh will come together to create over ten memorable tracks with soulful musical fusions, dynamic performances and more, said a press release.

Coke Studio Season 2 will feature a wide range of artists from diverse backgrounds and presenting multiple genres of music. With never before heard tunes, that are authentic and rooted in cultural legacy, the talented emerging artists are set to add their unique touch to the tracks. A number of artists will be making their Coke Studio Bangla debut this season, with a few familiar faces making a return. Much like season 1, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be producing the music though this time renowned music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Fuad Almuqtadir, Emon Chowdhury and Shuvo will be joining him.