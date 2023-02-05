Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 kicks off on 14 February

Speaking about Season 2, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Music Producer Coke Studio Bangla said, “For the upcoming season, we are incorporating different musical forms and groups and experimenting a lot. We have Bangladeshi musicians from other countries with music from around the world while keeping the same spirit as last time. Our fans won’t be disappointed and we are hopeful to continue enthralling our audiences with the best music.”
Season 2 is set to kick off with the first song drop on 14 February 2023. A special song drop screening arrangement is planned across the country for the audiences. More details will be shared in due time on the official Facebook page of Coke Studio Bangla.
Coke Studio Bangla invites fans from across Bangladesh and around the world to listen to Coke Studio Bangla on Spotify, the official music streaming partner as well as on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio Bangla.
Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, “Season 1 of Coke Studio Bangla was a runaway success. We are overwhelmed with the response and that has inspired us to make season 2 bigger and better. We want music fans to enjoy the upcoming season by liking, sharing, singing and dancing to Coke Studio Bangla.”
Coke Studio Bangla was launched as a digital first platform to engage the youth and digitally savvy audiences by bringing them rich content. In the first season, Coke Studio Bangla had over 147 million views and with over 977,000 subscribers on YouTube. Coke Studio Bangla continues to bring Bangla music to the rest of the world and provides a unique musical experience. It is also a compelling case on the success of Digital Bangladesh, the release said.