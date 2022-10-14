Kabir Suman to sing at IEB instead of National Museum

This is because Kabir Suman was not given the permission to hold concerts at Bangladesh National Museum in Shahbagh, Mir Arif Billah of event management firm Peephole, said on Friday.
“I am just saying that Kabir Suman will sing at IEB. I will reveal the details later,” he added.
On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that they did not give permission for the Kabir Suman concert, as Bangladesh National Museum is a key point installation.
DMP commissioner MD Shafiqul Islam said, "We did not give permission for the concert at Bangladesh National Museum, as the venue is a key point installation."
But if the organisers seek permission to hold the event elsewhere, they will consider it, The official added.
The concerts are set to mark the 30-year anniversary of Kabir Suman’s popular album 'Tomake Chai'.