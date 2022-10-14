Queen unveils unreleased Freddie Mercury track 'Face It Alone'

Earlier this June, news of the track started trickling out when its release was announced by the band's founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor in an interview following their performance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert.
"We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we'd kind of forgotten about and it's wonderful," Taylor told a media outlet. "It was kind of hiding in plain sight," May added.
The four-minute track is largely driven by Mercury's emotive vocals and, likely due to the nature of its work-in-progress lyricism, repeats the same impassioned verses throughout.
Such as, “When something so deep, so far and wide falls down beside you... In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
Queen's 13th studio album, 'The Miracle', was recorded during a highly productive point in time for the band in 1988. During a radio interview with DJ Mike Read, Mercury stated that they had recorded 30 songs for the collection.
Some tracks became B-sides, while 'Hang On In There' and 'Chinese Torture' were used as bonus tracks for the original CD release, as per reports.