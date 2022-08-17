Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis on his 45th death anniversary

Despite her grievances with Parker over Elvis’ involvement in the beach movies, Priscilla acknowledged that she had found peace with him, making reference to how he succeeded in achieving what Elvis had aimed for from the start of his career.

“There was the Colonel who was the manager, and there was the Colonel who was very sweet,” Priscilla said. “There was the business side to him, and the very gentle side to him when he wasn’t working. He had to live out what Elvis wanted him to do, which was to make him a million dollars. He wanted to live up to what he promised Elvis.”

From 1967 to 1973, Priscilla was Elvis Presley’s wife. Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which was founded by Priscilla after Elvis’ death at Graceland in 1977, helped turn Graceland into a popular tourist destination around the world.