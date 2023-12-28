Tom Smothers of US music-comedy duo The Smothers Brothers dies

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick Smothers said in the statement.

“I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years.”

Tom and Dick Smothers began performing on stage in the late 1950s.

Success grew quickly, and they appeared on major prime-time comedy and variety shows, delivering a funny, often provocative shtick that resonated with viewers.

They went on to host their own one-hour variety show on CBS television, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which debuted in 1967 and helped pave the way for other comedy and sketch shows such as Saturday Night Live years later.