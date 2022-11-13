Singer Akbar passes away

As his kidney and liver complications worsened, he was supposed to be taken to India for treatment.
He also received treatment at home and abroad. The prime minster also donated Tk 2 million for the treatment of this singer.
Akbar Ali Gazi rose to fame after singing “Ekdin Pakhi Ure Jabe” of Kishore Kumar at TV programme ‘Ittady’. He gained popularity with his song “Tomar Haat Pakhar Batase”.
Born in Paikgachha upazila of Khulna, he was a rickshaw puller in Jashore and performed at stages.
Akbar Ali Gazi sang at an event in MM College, Jahsore in 2003. A man from Bagether was amazed hearing his song and sent a letter on Akbar Ali Gazi to ‘Ittady’. Later ‘Ittady’ authorities contacted Akbar Ali Gazi where he sang “Ekdin Pakhi Ure Jabe” and gained popularity overnight.