Billie Eilish teases collaboration with 'Avatar' director James Cameron

Singer Billie Eilish took a break during her concert in Manchester on Saturday to announce that she's working on a project being shot in 3D by James Cameron, reported a media outlet.

Although the singer didn't reveal details about the project, she did confirm that she is filming something that requires her to wear the same outfit for four nights at Co-op Live, where Cameron was in the audience, according to the outlet.

"So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here," Eilish addresses the crowd, as quoted by the media outlet.