Pakistani band Kaavish has to leave Dhaka without performing, here’s why

Pakistani band Kaavish, which performed in Dhaka earlier this year, was scheduled to return to the stage at the end of the year for a concert organised by Prime Wave Communications. Everything, except for the venue, had been prepared.

The band had already arrived in Dhaka. But even late on Thursday night, the organisers were unable to secure confirmation of the venue. As a result, the Pakistani band will have to leave Bangladesh this time without performing. This information has been confirmed by organisers.