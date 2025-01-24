Pakistani band ‘Kaavish’ in Dhaka for concert

Popular Pakistani music band ‘Kaavish’ has arrived in Dhaka to perform for the very first time in Bangladesh. The band will be live at ‘Dhaka Dreams: Kaavish Live in Concert’ at Senaprangan in the capital tonight.

With songs like ‘Nindiya Re’, ‘Bachpan’, ‘Tere Pyar Main’, the band went beyond the border of Pakistan to become famous among the audience of Bangladesh and India as well.