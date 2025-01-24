Pakistani band ‘Kaavish’ in Dhaka for concert
Popular Pakistani music band ‘Kaavish’ has arrived in Dhaka to perform for the very first time in Bangladesh. The band will be live at ‘Dhaka Dreams: Kaavish Live in Concert’ at Senaprangan in the capital tonight.
With songs like ‘Nindiya Re’, ‘Bachpan’, ‘Tere Pyar Main’, the band went beyond the border of Pakistan to become famous among the audience of Bangladesh and India as well.
The members of Kaavish band, which is famous for their exceptional music composition and poetic lyrics, landed in Dhaka on Wednesday evening to perform at the concert.
Organising company Blue Brick Communications told Prothom Alo today that Kaavish would take to the stage around 8:30 pm. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi bands ‘Armeen Musa and Ghaashphoring Choir’, ‘Level Five’, ‘Shunno’, singers Arnob and Sunidhi Nayak will be performing on stage before them.
Earlier, the two-day concert was supposed to be held on Friday and Saturday. Later, the organisers stated that the concert will be held on Friday only.