Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrives, ready to enthrall Dhaka audiences
Popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has arrived in Dhaka to perform at the "Echoes of Revolution" concert at Saturday night at the capital’s Army Stadium.
The renonwed Pakistani singer, known for his timeless tracks such as "Afreen Afreen," "O Re Piya," "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak," "Dil Ka Mizaaj Ishqiya" and more - is the headliner and main act of the concert, which is aimed to support the injured brave souls and affected families of the July Uprising.
Rahat landed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12 am and is currently staying at a five-star hotel in the capital.
A group of Dhaka University students greeted the popular singer with flowers.
Organised by the Spirits of July platform, the concert is also featuring popular local bands and artists including Artcell, Chirkutt, Aftermath, and members of Silsila, and July Uprising-famed rappers Shezan and Hannan.
In order to help victims of the July uprising, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform his popular songs at the event for without remuneration.
Several other arrangements have been made for the concert, such as toll-free access to the elevated expressway, and subsidised tickets for students.
According to a special order issued by NBR on Thursday, the concert has been exempted from the applicable value-added tax (VAT) and supplementary duty.
Earlier, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway authorities said it would not collect any toll from vehicles on the day of the concert.
Bangladesh Army also waived the rent for the Army Stadium, the venue for the concert.
Apart from music, the concert event will feature various corners including a graffiti exhibition related to the July Revolution, a stage play, and a 'Mugdho water zone' in commemoration of the July Martyr Mir Mugdho. The title sponsor of the concert is Prime Bank.
Concert tickets have been sold in three categories: 'VIP' (10,000 tk), 'Front Row' (4,500 tk) and 'General' (2,500 tk). Students received discounts for their tickets in all three categories.
All proceeds from the concert ticket sales will be donated to the Shaheed July Smriti Foundation to help those injured and killed in the July Uprising.