Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrives, ready to enthrall Dhaka audiences

Popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has arrived in Dhaka to perform at the "Echoes of Revolution" concert at Saturday night at the capital’s Army Stadium.

The renonwed Pakistani singer, known for his timeless tracks such as "Afreen Afreen," "O Re Piya," "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak," "Dil Ka Mizaaj Ishqiya" and more - is the headliner and main act of the concert, which is aimed to support the injured brave souls and affected families of the July Uprising.

Rahat landed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12 am and is currently staying at a five-star hotel in the capital.