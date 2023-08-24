From a college dropout to Times Square billboard

Music streaming platform Spotify has featured Bangladeshi youth Muza’s photo on their billboards at several specific spots over New York, Toronto and London. They wrote, “Listen to all the best music from South Asia only on Spotify” in the caption. Muza’s parents took a snap of the Spotify billboard, displaying their son’s photo at New York Times Square from afar, which went viral once posted on Facebook.

Muza’s parents, who have been living in New York for more than two decades, have passed through this street year after years but they had never imagined of witnessing such a moment in their lives. They had dreamt of their son to become a physician or engineer one day but their son chose to pursue music. And, this music put him on Spotify’s billboards after all.

Bangla music audience has known Muza for five years. He came into limelight with the song, ‘Bondhurey’ and then went onto release many more songs including, ‘Ashi Bole Gelo Bonbdhu’, ‘Buker Bhetore’, ‘Shwapno to Dekhechi’ and ‘Tomakey’. But his parents became sure of their son’s musical talent after the song ‘Noya Daman’ was released.