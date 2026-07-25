Runa Laila enthralls audience on a monsoon evening

As monsoon rain fell from the sky, music cascaded all around. atmosphere blended seamlessly with the ambience inside the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The rain may have stopped outside, but Runa Laila showered the audience with melody, a succession of much loved songs.

Bangladesh's beloved Runa Laila, one of the most renowned musical artistes of the subcontinent, performed songs that have touched people's hearts for more than six decades. She rekindled memories and emotions shared across generations.