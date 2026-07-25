Runa Laila enthralls audience on a monsoon evening
As monsoon rain fell from the sky, music cascaded all around. atmosphere blended seamlessly with the ambience inside the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
The rain may have stopped outside, but Runa Laila showered the audience with melody, a succession of much loved songs.
Bangladesh's beloved Runa Laila, one of the most renowned musical artistes of the subcontinent, performed songs that have touched people's hearts for more than six decades. She rekindled memories and emotions shared across generations.
The enthusiasm at Runa Laila's solo concert was unmistakable. The 700-seat National Theatre Hall was filled to capacity with music lovers of all ages. Not a single seat remained vacant.
According to the organisers, all tickets sold out on the very first day of sales, leaving many disappointed after being unable to attend.
Runa Laila took to the stage shortly after 7:30 pm. She began by saying, "I would like to begin by paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language and for our country." She then opened the concert with the patriotic song “Desher Jonno Jara.”
She went on to perform “Shilpi Ami”, “Jokhon Thambe Kolahol”, “Ganeri Khatay”, “Je Jon Premer Bhab Jane Na”, “Amay Genthe Dao Na”, “Bondhu Tin Din”, “Onek Brishti Jhore”, “Sadher Lau”, and, for the first time on stage, the Nazrul song “Bhulite Pari Na”. At the audience's special request, she concluded the nearly one-and-a-half-hour concert at around 9:15 pm with her hugely popular rendition of "Dama Dam Mast Qalandar". Altogether, she performed 11 songs.
After every performance, sustained applause and enthusiastic cheers echoed throughout the auditorium, demonstrating that while times may change, Runa Laila's songs continue to resonate with audiences across generations.
In between songs, Runa Laila also shared memories and amusing anecdotes from her musical career. Her lively conversation, natural sense of humour and warm interaction with the audience made the evening even more engaging.
The concert, titled "Shilpi Ami Tomaderi Gan Shonabo", marked her first full-length solo concert at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, although she has performed on the venue's stage two or three times during her long musical career.
While actor, filmmaker and presenter Afzal Hossain remarked that this was her first solo performance at the venue after a 62-year professional music career, Runa Laila responded humorously, "At last, they have invited me, that's what matters!" She then added, "Events like this are extremely important for introducing our music to the younger generation of listeners."
During the concert, Runa Laila also shared the story of her first stage performance. She recalled that she first sang on stage in Karachi at the age of six. Her elder sister, Dina, had been scheduled to perform at an event organised by the Dhaka Old Boys Association.
However, when her sister fell ill at the last moment, the young Runa Laila was asked to take the stage instead. That unexpected performance became the first live appearance of her musical career.
Over the course of her distinguished career, Runa Laila has recorded more than 10,000 songs.
She began her professional career as a singer in Pakistan at the age of just 14. Even after 62 years, her musical journey remains as remarkable as ever. Having performed in 18 languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati and Pashto, she has established herself as one of the legendary musical artists of the Indian subcontinent.
Among those attending the concert was Rakibul Islam, an executive at a private company, who purchased six tickets to enjoy the performance with his family. He said, "Even at this stage of her life, Runa Laila's energy and vocal strength are truly extraordinary. We should organise more concerts featuring our own legendary artists. That would enhance appreciation for both the artists and their artistry. It should not be only foreign performers who receive such opportunities; similar initiatives for our local artists should become a regular feature."
During the event, Runa Laila received a special honour in recognition of her outstanding contribution to music. Nitai Roy Chowdhury, minister for Cultural Affairs, presented the award.
Also present on stage were Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, state minister for Cultural Affairs, Kaniz Mowla, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and Sheikh Rezauddin Ahmed, director general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
In his address as the chief guest, Nitai Roy Chowdhury said, "Every song in your voice has transcended the boundaries of time and secured a permanent place in people's hearts. Your lifelong dedication to music has enriched Bengali music and enhanced Bangladesh's cultural prestige on the global stage."
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam said, "The government has undertaken initiatives to honour the country's distinguished artistes in a fitting manner. This event is part of that effort."
The organisers announced that all proceeds from ticket sales would be donated to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support people affected by the floods. They noted that they had previously organised similar solo concerts featuring legendary singers Sabina Yasmin and Syed Abdul Hadi.
When Runa Laila concluded the concert at around 9:15 pm with Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, the evening at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy became far more than just another concert. It became a memorable celebration of music and a heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest legends of Bengali song.