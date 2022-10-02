Ed Sheeran to face trial over Marvin Gaye copyright claims

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will now face a jury trial in regards to accusations that he lifted bits of his 2014 song 'Thinking Out Loud' from Marvin Gaye's 1972 classic 'Let's Get It On.'

According to reports, the action was taken as a result of a federal judge rejecting the singer-songwriter's bid to dismiss the lawsuit, which has been pending since 2018.

The plaintiffs in the 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit, who are also partial owners of the Marvin Gaye song, are asking for USD 100 million in damages from the British musician.