How ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘Gangnam Style’ got the world dancing

The Telugu hit “Naatu Naatu” is a global sensation: The first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for best original song, it beat entries by established heavyweights like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

The fast-paced 4.5-minute song, which features in the 2022 Telugu-language film “RRR,” had already become a viral hit in India when the blockbuster film was released last year — not least because it featured nifty choreography that inspired viral trends on social media within India and globally.

Its prestigious awards has seen TikTokers from France to Japan reenacting the song’s energetic moves on the social media platform. There’s even a witty mash-up on YouTube of an old clip of comedians Laurel & Hardy dancing now to this song. The song’s international popularity also underscores the fact that language is no barrier to enjoying music across borders. Alongside “Naatu Naatu,” here’s a look at some international hits that have had the world tapping to their rhythms — without really comprehending their lyrics.