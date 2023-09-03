'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit ‘Margaritaville’, has died at age 76, a statement on his website said.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of 1st September surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said.

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." The statement did not provide a cause of death.

Buffett's classic chill-out anthem ‘Margaritavill’e, about beachfront living with a drink in hand, spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart, and helped launch his decades-long music career and a business empire.