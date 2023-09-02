Jack Sonni, the 'other guitarist' in Dire Straits, dies  

Jack Sonni, known as "the other guitarist" in the British rock group Dire Straits led by Mark Knopfler, has died aged 68, the band announced.

The group, famous for classic hits such as ‘Sultans of Swing’ and ‘Money for Nothing’, posted the news on social media and its website.

Sonni died on Wednesday at the age of 68, the band said, "and leaves behind a legacy of musical excellence."