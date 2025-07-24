Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne

Tributes poured in Wednesday for heavy metal hell-raiser Ozzy Osbourne as Black Sabbath bandmates mourned the death of their legendary frontman and tearful fans laid flowers in his hometown Birmingham, just weeks after he played an epic reunion concert there.

Osbourne, nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" who once bit a bat while on stage, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family said.

The heavy metal star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing the final gig before a sold-out crowd in Birmingham, central England.

Fans there laid flowers in memory of the singer at a mural honouring the band.

"There are no words, truly. Thank you for everything, for all the music," read one.

"Even recently at your last gig you brought us so much happiness, it's unreal," said another.

Nigel O'Connell, 63, visiting the mural with his grandson, told AFP he was saddened to hear of his death but not surprised "because he lived his life in rock and roll".