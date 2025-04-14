Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-woman flight

Pop star Katy Perry will be the biggest name in an all-woman group set to touch the edge of space Monday, roaring into the cosmos on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets.

The "Firework" and "California Gurls" singer will be lofted more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder.

Five other women including Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez will join the flight, slated to blast off from western Texas at around 8:30 am (1330 GMT).

Their fully automated craft will rise vertically before the crew capsule detaches mid-flight, later falling back to the ground slowed by parachutes and a retro rocket.