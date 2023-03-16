Once dying, then a novelty, vinyl is back and thriving

Like many people in his generation, Vijay Damerla finds most of his new music online -- but the 20-year-old is slowly becoming a vinyl junkie, amassing records in his room.

The student says he doesn't even own a turntable, saying for him "it's the equivalent of like getting an artist poster, or like even an album poster on your wall."

"Except, like, there's actually kind of a little bit of a relic from the past."

For Celine Court, 29, collecting vinyl -- she says she owns some 250 records -- is about the nostalgic, warm sound that many listeners say digital copies chill.

"If you listen to music on vinyl, it's so different," she told AFP as she perused the stacks at New York's Village Revival Records. "It has like this authentic kind of feeling to it."

Vinyl's popularity has grown steadily in recent years, a reversal after CDs and digital downloads reigned over the 1990s and early 2000s.

The latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America said that in 2022 more record units were sold than compact discs for the first time in three decades, with consumers snagging 41 million pieces of new vinyl last year compared to 33 million CDs.

Revenue from vinyl had already started surpassing CDs as of the 2020 report.

Big-box retailers including Walmart have embraced the retro format, and megastars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish have sent pressing plants into overdrive.