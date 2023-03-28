Is Adele coming up with a concert film?

Grammy-winning singer Adele officially announced new dates as part of her residency run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new run of ‘Weekend with Adele’ shows will feature 34 performances that officially begin on 16 June and end on 4 November, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was among the first to report the news, which the singer made during what was supposed to be her final show Saturday night.