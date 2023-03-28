Is Adele coming up with a concert film?

She also teased that a concert film was in the works. The particular announcement left fans excited.
"Woaaah..... the best news," a social media user commented. "Super excited," another user wrote.
"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told the audience.
"So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."
The 'Hello' singer kicked off the residency last November, nearly 10 months after she initially planned.
After being announced in late 2021, the performances were initially slated to run between 21 January and 16 April of 2022.
But the event was postponed only a day before it was supposed to start, with the singer telling fans that her show wasn't ready.
"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she had said at the time.
"Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted. I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute."