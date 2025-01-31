Beyonce leads Grammys pack at gala backdropped by fires

Music's biggest stars including Beyonce and Taylor Swift will vie for top awards at Sunday's Grammys gala, a glitzy ceremony proceeding despite devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The shell-shocked entertainment capital is still reeling after the deadly blazes razed entire neighborhoods, leaving the music and film industries -- vital to the city's economy -- grappling with how to navigate the coming awards season.

Many annual Grammy week functions were scrapped, including prominent parties organised by top labels and companies like Spotify.

But Harvey Mason Jr, the head of the Recording Academy behind the Grammys, said the gala would go on as planned at Crypto.com Arena "in close coordination with local authorities" -- and with an eye towards raising money for wildfire relief.

The fires have lent prominence to the Recording Academy's philanthropic arm MusiCares, which says it has already distributed several millions of dollars in emergency aid.

On Friday, MusiCares will host its annual pre-Grammy gala -- this year honoring psychedelic jam band rockers The Grateful Dead -- bringing together top industry figures where relief efforts and honoring firefighters is set to take precedence.