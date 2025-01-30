Beatles' Grammy nod spotlights music industry's AI debates

Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and...The Beatles?

The Fab Four broke up more than half-a-century ago and only two members are living, but they are among the contenders for the Grammy celebrating the year's best record, a head-scratching nomination that highlights the Recording Academy's ongoing debate on how to handle artificial intelligence.

News that The Beatles would release the song "Now and Then" with an AI assist triggered excitement for some fans but outrage among others, as some jumped to the conclusion that deepfakes were involved.

That isn't the case: "Now and Then" was made using "stem separation," a type of AI technology that allowed for cleaning up the decades old, lo-fi demo plagued by excess noise.

They used it to isolate John Lennon's vocals from the unwanted bits of the recording, making it usable.

Creators then added electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995 by the late George Harrison, completing the song with drums from Ringo Starr and bass, piano and slide guitar from Paul McCartney, along with additional backing vocals.