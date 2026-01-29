Justin Bieber to perform at Grammy Awards 2026

After a hiatus from major public performances since 2022, global pop star Justin Bieber is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage at the Grammy Awards 2026.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, as the singer has largely stayed away from large-scale live performances over the past few years.

Notably, Bieber has received four Grammy nominations this year. He is nominated for album of the year for Swag, his first studio album since 2021's Justice.