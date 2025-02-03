Grammys red carpet: all the drama, all the hotness

Music's brightest stars on Sunday rocked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, bringing some high drama, serious style -- and, as ever, lots of skin.

While the Oscars tend to embrace a classic brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are daring: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied gala, such as Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here's a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles: