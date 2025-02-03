Beyonce wins first-ever Album of the Year Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyonce won her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy on Sunday, finally taking home the coveted prize for her sweeping country revue, 'Cowboy Carter'.

The 43-year-old music icon bested stiff competition including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to claim the night's most prestigious trophy.

It was a moment of vindication for Beyonce, the Recording Academy's most nominated and decorated artist ever -- who for more than a decade has been routinely snubbed for top Grammys.