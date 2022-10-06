I am nervous but excited: Rihanna on her 2023’s Super Bowl halftime show

Seems like even Rihanna gets pre-show jitters, as the nine-time Grammy Award winner has been feeling nervous after being named to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Page Six, the singer-songwriter when asked by TMZ about how she’s feeling ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, the new mom-of-one said, “I’m nervous...but I’m excited.” The ‘Kiss It Better’ hitmaker remained tight-lipped on what fans could expect from the performance, but it’s expected that she’ll be joined by a couple of famous faces onstage.

Recently Rihanna finally confirmed an end to her music hiatus by posting a photo of herself holding a football on Instagram and Twitter.