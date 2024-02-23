Beyonce becomes first Black woman to helm top country songs chart

Ahead of the release of her album that's set to take the country music scene by storm, Beyonce this week became the first Black woman to top the US charts in that genre.

Her song ‘Texas Hold 'Em’ dropped smack in the middle of the Super Bowl earlier this month, and has debuted on the Billboard charts on the number one slot of ‘Hot Country Songs’.

A second single, ‘16 Carriages’, is also on that chart, clocking in at number nine. "Prior to the triumph for 'Texas Hold 'Em,' no Black woman, or female known to be biracial, had previously topped" that chart, said industry tracker Billboard.