Adele’s ‘21’ turns 10, singer calls album ‘old friend’

Singer Adele celebrated the decade-long success of her chart-topping album 21.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x,” Adele posted on Instagram, along with the album cover and two black-and-white photos of herself.

21 is her second album, featuring hits like “Rolling in the deep”, “Set fire to the rain” and “Someone like you”. It had released on 24 January 2011, in the UK and later debuted in the US on 22 February 2011.