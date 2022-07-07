Andrew Kishore was more than an ideal artiste: Hanif Sanket

On the occasion of the second death anniversary of the legendary Andrew Kishore, hailed as the ‘Playback King’ and widely regardd as one of the most iconic voices of Bangladesh, eminent media personality Hanif Sanket recalled his friendship with the late singer and asserted as much he was a great artist, he was a compassionate human being as well.

“Today is the second death anniversary of my friend Andrew Kishore. It has been two years since his passing - he is undoubtedly an asset to Bangla Music whose voice was brighter than his fame. People loved him for his music,” the host of Bangladesh’s most popular TV programme ‘Ittyadi’ poured his emotional tribute through a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Since 1989, Hanif Sanket directed-hosted satire show ‘Ittyadi’ is the longest-running show in the Bangladeshi television industry and also the longest-running magazine show in the world, and Andrew Kishore regularly participated in the show as a singer with many solo and group songs, and popular singles such as “Padma Patar Pani Noy” and more.