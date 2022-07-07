Andrew Kishore was more than an ideal artiste: Hanif Sanket

Sharing an old image with his late friend and another image standing beside Kishore’s grave, Hanif Sanket wrote: “A great singer who could sing with his flamboyant and melodic voice with an open heart, Kishore also had the ability to mix with people with his open soul. He was an ideal artiste, a compassionate human who can only be compared with himself.”
“Through all of his amazing songs, Andrew Kishore’s legacy will be carried forward from generation to generation. My dear friend, I haven’t forgotten you - I won’t forget - I can’t forget. Be in peace, wherever you are,” Hanif Sanket wrote.
Born to Khitish Chandra Baroi and Minu Baroi on 4 November, 1955, at Rajshahi in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan), Kishore, passed away on 6 July, 2020, due to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Kishore’s great adventure in Dhallywood began with the film ‘Mail Train’ (1977). ‘Ochinpurer Rajkumari Nei Je Tar Keu,’ composed by Saley Alam Khan, was his debut playback song. After receiving critical recognition for the song ‘Ek Chor Jay Chole’ penned by Alam Khan in ‘Protigga’ (1979), Kishore never had to look back on his great musical career.
Remembered by music lovers for his iconic tracks including “Jiboner Golpo, Achhe Baki Olpo,” “Amar Buker Moddhe Khane,” “Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare,” “Hayre Manush Rongin Fanush,” “Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati,” “Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gaan,” “Bhengeche Pinjor, Meleche Dana,” “Bhalobese Gelam Shudhu,” “Shobai To Bhalobasha Chae” and more - Andrew Kishore has performed approximately 15,000 songs throughout his legendary career.
For his tremendous contribution to the film industry of the country, Andrew Kishore won Bangladesh National Film Award eight times as the ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ for ‘Boro Bhalo Lok Chhilo’ (1982), ‘Surrender’ (1987), ‘Khotipuron’ (1989), ‘Padma Meghna Jamuna’ (1991), ‘Kabul’ (1996), ‘Aaj Gaye Holud’ (2000), ‘Saajghor’ (2007) and ‘Ki Jadu Korila’ (2008); alongside five prestigious Bachsas Awards and three Meril-Prothom Alo Awards, to name a few.