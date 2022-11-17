‘Amar E Gaan’: Aurthohin back with new music video after six years

Aurthohin, Bangladesh’s one of the popular bands, finally returned with a brand new music video “Amar E Gaan” Wednesday after six years.

The band remained inactive for four years and has not released any new music videos in the last six years due to the physical condition of its founding member Saidus Salehin Khaled, also popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon.

Sumon returned to the music scene last year and Aurthohin began performing in several concerts this year. Sumon said the bank was going to release their new album “Phoenix er Diary-1” this year and part two will be released next year.