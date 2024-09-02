Adele announces indefinite hiatus from music

Star singer Adele has decided to take a break from music. During a recent performance in Munich, the 'Skyfall' hitmaker shared this update with fans about her hiatus, Fox News reported.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she said.

Several clips from the gig have surfaced online in which Adele can be seen telling the audience about her break from music for a while. Adele's fans were left heartbroken.