Adele postpones Las Vegas residency shows

Singer-songwriter Adele has postponed the upcoming dates of her Las Vegas residency 'Weekends with Adele' due to illness, CNN reported.

"Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed."

She's unwell again, she added, and unfortunately, it's taken a toll on her voice.