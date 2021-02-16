Bappa reminisces his father Pandit Barin Mazumder

The 17 Siddheshwari house in Dhaka was a hub of musicians. All the dwellers would practice music all day long. When the seniors took rest, juniors or apprentices would rehearse on tutorials.

Pandit Barin Mazumder and his wife Ela Mazumber, father and mother of eminent composer and singer Bappa Mazumder, lived in the house. On Monday, Barin’s birth centenary was observed there.

What kind of person Pandit Barin was? His son Bappa helps us learn about Barin.

Barin used to rehearse music for 10-12 hours a day. He would start in the early morning. He was so attentive to practice.

Bappa reminisces that they had grown up seeing his father insisting his pupils on practice for music all the time. “Perhaps we didn’t practice properly. But the home environment prepared us in such a style that we believe in practice that can make a singer capable of rendering best music.”