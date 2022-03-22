Beyonce in talks to perform at this year’s Oscars

The organisers behind the 2022 Oscars are pulling out all the stops to make the ceremony a memorable one. And the award night could turn out to be extra special for Beyonce fans as the singer is in talks to perform her song ‘Be Alive’.

The song, which featured in ‘King Richard’, is nominated in multiple categories at the 94th Academy Awards. As per Variety, Beyonce’s camp has been in talks with show producers to mount a satellite performance of the song—one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California. The concept began solidifying last Monday.

If it comes to fruition, the 40-year-old singer could be joined by actor Will Smith during the performance.