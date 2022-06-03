Bigwigs of Bollywood music industry attend KK’s funeral

As the funeral of the late singer, KK will be held today, several singers from the Bollywood Music industry visited his Mumbai residence to pay their last tribute to the deceased singer.

The death of famed singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, on Tuesday night, came as a shock to the nation. Over the years, the beloved playback singer had amassed a large fan base, with his songs being performed at numerous school and college occasions around the country. On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of singer KK was delivered to his Mumbai home. Friends, family, and relatives paid their last respect to the singer at Park Plaza, Andheri, ahead of his final rites.