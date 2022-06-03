Bigwigs of Bollywood music industry attend KK’s funeral

Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Hariharan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Raghav Sachar from the B-town music industry were photographed visiting the singer’s Mumbai residence for the final rites.
On 31 May, the ‘Khuda Jaane’ singer was pronounced dead at Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital.
KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian cinema industry, having recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages.
He is most known for songs such as “Zindagi Do Pal Ki” from Kites, “Aankhon Mein Teri” from Om Shanti Om, “Khuda Jaane” from Bachna Ae Haseeno, and “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to name a few.