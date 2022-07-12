BTS lands a three project deal with Disney+

K-pop boy band BTS has partnered with Disney+ to come up with three exclusive projects on the streaming platform.

As per reports, the Walt Disney Company and BTS' studio home Hybe revealed a new global content partnership that will see the companies work together to produce five streaming titles, including three projects featuring BTS members.

One forthcoming project is 'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA', which will be an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021.