BTS releases new anthology album 'Proof'

While the first two discs are available on streaming and digital retailers, the majority of 'Proof's' third disc is CD-only and filled with demos, deep cuts and solo a capella tracks like Jungkook's 'Still With You', Jin's 'Epiphany' and group demos of 'Boy In Luv', 'Boyz with Fun', 'Seesaw' and more, the outlet shared.

The accompanying music video for 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' was released on Friday alongside the anthology album, in which the septet promises to their devoted fanbase that "the best moment is yet to come" with a heartfelt, celebratory chorus.