BTS taking a break as group members pursue solo work

K-pop supergroup BTS announced Tuesday they were taking an indefinite break from one of the world’s most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.

The seven members, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy, dropped the bombshell during their streamed annual “FESTA” dinner, part of a celebration that marks their anniversary as a group.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” said Suga, 29, some 20 minutes into the clip, which was posted to the group’s official YouTube channel.

Members were speaking to each other in Korean, and the video included English subtitles.

RM, 27, said that after the Grammy-nominated BTS’ last few singles he “didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore,” adding later that group members were “exhausted.”

“I’ve always thought that BTS was different than other groups,” he continued. “But the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature.”