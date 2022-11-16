Armeen Musa, Nashid Kamal get 2023 Grammy nomination

Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Armeen Musa and her mother and eminent Nazrul exponent Nashid Kamal have been nominated for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Global Music Album on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo’s song “Jaago Piya,” which was featured on the Berklee Indian Ensemble’s debut album “Shuruaat,” enabled them as the first Bangladeshis to be nominated for the world’s most prestigious musical awards.

Confirming the news to UNB on Tuesday night, Armeen Musa said she is overwhelmed by this achievement. “Still cannot believe,” she said. The official website of Grammy also confirmed the nomination on Wednesday.