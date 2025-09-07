Cultural ministry to honour Sabina Yasmin in the evening
Cultural affairs ministry will accord an honor to renowned singer Sabina Yasmin at Jatiya Nattyashala auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 7pm today.
The singer will also join a solo musical programme there.
Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will give welcome speech at the function, according to a cultural affairs ministry press release.
Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud will honor the artist.
Cabinet secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid and cultural secretary M Mafidur Rahman also will attend the function. Noted actor Afzal Hossain will moderate the function.