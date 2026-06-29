'I was so happy to see the video,' says Moha Jadu singer

Mehrnigor Rustam: At first, I didn’t pay much attention, but then I noticed that so many people were tagging me under this video. When I checked it, I realised they were using my song in serious political videos. It honestly gave me goosebumps.

I’m so proud that our song is being used even in such meaningful content. Even Habib sent me this video on Instagram today. I was so happy to see it. I even told him that we definitely need to do another collaboration together.