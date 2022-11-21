Elton John bids farewell to America with 'emotional' Los Angeles concert

Clad in a sequined bathrobe, Elton John signed off the final US concert of his farewell tour Sunday with a typically flamboyant show in Los Angeles, the city that helped launch him to global fame half a century ago.

John took to the stage of the Dodger Stadium -- the baseball arena that played host to two of his most celebrated, career-defining shows in 1975 -- for what he said was a "very special, very emotional" concert live-streamed on Disney+.

"As you know I am stopping touring and this will be my last concert in America and Canada," he announced before bringing on stage his husband David Furnish and their two sons, with whom he plans to spend more time.