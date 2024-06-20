Singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with 'rare' sensory hearing loss

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve sensory loss.

Taking to her Instagram account recently, Alka explained why she has been absent and mentioned that an unexpected 'major setback' caught her off guard, and she is still trying to cope with it.

Sharing a picture of herself, Alka wrote a long note asking for everyone's support and understanding. She also requested people to pray for her as she tries to readjust.