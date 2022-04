Chris Brown is now a father of three as the singer-songwriter has confirmed that he welcomed a third child, daughter Lovely Symphani Brown. He shares with Diamond Brown.

As per E! News, photos of the baby were shared by Diamond on her Instagram handle in celebration of the infant turning 3 months old. In the adorable snap, Lovely sits smiling in a red and blue Gucci onesie and matching headband. “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!” Diamond captioned the photo.