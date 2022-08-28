Wiz Khalifa’s concert cut short in US; 3 injured

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performed at US’s Indianapolis on Friday but had to cut short the concert as people started exiting the outside arena, following a ruckus, leaving three with minor injuries.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the local police said that three people were injured at the venue as people started fleeing the Ruoff Music Centre in Noblesville at about 10:30 p.m. Hollywood Reporter quoted a local media outlet saying that the incident occurred after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheatre’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting.

Hollywood Reporter also quoted the Police who informed that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue.