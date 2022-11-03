Imagine Dragons coming to India, read to know details

Get ready to witness a live performance by renowned international music band Imagine Dragons and that too in India.

Imagine Dragons will headline the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, Variety reported. The international music festival will be held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse from 28 January to 29 January, 2022.

Global acts performing during the event also include The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.